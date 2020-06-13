To the editor — The letter by Mike Goodpaster on June 6 was one of the best I've read in a long time. It was on the mark on all points. To his letter, I would like to add my own thoughts. I too am very unhappy with both parties, more so with the "big government" Democratic Party. We Americans have all but forgotten the freedoms we once enjoyed. We have clamored for more benefits from the government and all the while giving up an equal portion of our freedoms.
We do, of course, need a government, but ours has grown into an out-of-control monster, devouring the human spirit and resource. People don't seem to understand that a government cannot create wealth. Any government can only consume the wealth of an industrious people. It never produces any wealth.
Our Founding Fathers understood that a government that is too large will eventually become too top heavy and capsize, taking its population with it to a certain destruction. Our Constitution is not a living document, to be reinvented through overinterpretation by the elites of the Supreme Court. Smaller government equals a freer people.
WAYNE HORST
Grandview