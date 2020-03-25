To the editor — Senate Democrats are using the coronavirus epidemic to waste money and get more votes in fall elections.
I understand some people need to take out student loans, but this is supposed to be a loan, not a gift. I can understand canceling payments during this epidemic, but why do Sens. Schumer and Murray feel that $10,000 needs to be paid on all student loans? They are just saying to the young people to make sure you vote Democrat because we give you money.
How about young college students who work hard and pay out of pocket for their education? I guess they're just dummies for paying their way and being responsible; where is their $10,000?
This virus is creating all kinds of giveaway programs. Even Donald Trump is starting to look a lot like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. All this will teach young people is they do not have to be responsible for their own; Uncle Sam will take care of you.
The government needs to help out during this crisis, but let's not get stupid.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima