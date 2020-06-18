To the editor — A letter was published in the Yakima Herald on June 13 that made the claim that government cannot create wealth. I would like to point out that the facts do not support that assertion.
For example, the Colombia River dams were built beginning in the Great Depression as a government project. How many billions of dollars have been generated over the 80-plus years those dams have been in existence? President Eisenhower created the Interstate Highway system. How much wealth has been created by the existence of those highways? The automobile company bailouts saved an industry, the loans were all paid back, and saved thousands of jobs that created wealth.
There are hundreds if not thousands of other examples including government economic policies that produced wealth. We can argue about the appropriate size of government, but saying the government cannot produce wealth is simply false to the facts.
PHIL BACKLUND
Ellensburg