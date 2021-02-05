To the editor — The recent progression of several counties west of the Cascades to Phase 2 in Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan is alarming. How long are we going to accept these declarations of emergency and czar-like policies from the governor? How can it be possible there is not a legal process in place to balance the power of a power-hungry governor in a situation such as this?
For a year now we have been subjected to the supreme authority of a single man. For someone claiming to be a man of science, is it not obvious his decisions regarding COVID-19 shutdowns are 100% not based in science? In fact, there’s evidence suggesting government lockdowns do nothing to halt the spread of the virus.
If you are a mayor, city council member, county commissioner or state legislator, the time to show us you know how to lead others is right now. Step up to the plate, please. We voted you into office for times such as these. Your constituents need answers, businesses need opened, and with the right leadership this can safely happen. Right now. This governor needs to be held accountable.
ZACH DEFFINBAUGH
Ellensburg