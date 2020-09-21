To the editor — While Washington state was one of the first to experience COVID-19, according to Statistica recently, Washington had 1,057 cases per 100,000 people as compared with Idaho, which had twice as many. Louisiana and Florida each have three times as many. In a list of 50 states plus Puerto Rico and D.C., Washington had fewer cases than 44 other states.
I heard someone complain that "Herr Inslee" requires him to wear a mask at work. I am grateful for the leadership that Gov. Inslee has provided.
KAREN ANDERSON
Yakima