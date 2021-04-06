To the editor — Google it!
Google guys and gals, I am talking to you — or hopefully your baby boomer parents/grandparents who still read newspapers will convey my opinion to you.
Google does have a fabulous suite of products for everything from teaching school, finding directions or looking at any spot in the world thanks to its mapping program. You can search for virtually anything, schedule flights, create a presentation or spread sheet and even write a document. But my least favorite piece is Google Forms, which allows anybody to immediately impose on your time by sending what in essence, is a demand to complete a survey at once, usually without rhyme, reason or explanation. It is often poorly written and only gives response options to the creator’s limited imagination.
Darn you, anyway! Why have you abandoned our beloved Microsoft products? A lot of us old folk made a considerable amount of money on that stock. Is this another one of you youngsters from Reddit trying to manipulate the stock market as you did with GameStop?
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima