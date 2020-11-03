To the editor — If we can take a moment or two and put aside the political acrimony of 2020, this may be a positive and worthwhile alternative.
I write today of the Yakima YMCA. Like all sorts of entities both local and national, the Y has been under a lot of social and financial stress during the pandemic. Good news! Under the superb guidance of its director, Bob Romero, the Y is coming back stronger than ever.
I was Y member for many years and happily remember hundreds of raquetball games and dozens of great friends. Clearly the Y has been one of the bright points of my adult life.
Yakima is blessed to have the Y. A special thanks to Bob Romero and his predecessor, the late and great Ollie Nelson. Thank you.
JIM WINKENWERDER
Yakima