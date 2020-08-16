To the editor — My hero, John Lewis, is with the Lord after spending his life finding ways to right the wrongs of our society by getting into "good trouble." Good people now must carry the torch and put aside unconscious bias to march toward the pursuit of happiness for all who have been denied justice. Black lives have been severely under attack, and I cringe to think of all the historical injustice Blacks suffered that were not filmed by onlookers. Protest marches for justice are a form of patriotism and should not be lumped with toxic forces that loot and burn.
It's sad that people of color are suffering most from COVID-19, affordable early health care being scarce. Trump is trying his darndest to eliminate Obamacare, go figure, and with his Republican cohorts has abominably chipped away at the ACA. They jump at ignorant conspiracy theories (hodroxychloroquine) instead of science.
I'm a nurse, so epidemiologists and doctors should rule, not our feckless president spouting ignorant babble at his press briefings. Because of Trump, Dr. Fauci has received death threats and his family harassed, so unimaginable for a brilliant, kind doctor. What kind of ignorant, evil people would do that?
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima