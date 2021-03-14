To the editor — Change is inevitable. It's not always a good thing. Changes can indicate a cultural direction that is inane or insane. Why was the "Mr." taken off of Potato Head? The Muppets are now racist and sexist? Dr. Seuss is no longer a wonderful children's author? Pepe Le Pew won't be in any more cartoons? And, according to the Washington Post, people are filling their need for physical contact by "cow hugging." Go into the pasture and throw your arms around Bessie's neck. Be careful where you step.
Government change is also inevitable; inane or insane? Examples of change: stopping domestic oil production, thereby enriching unfriendly countries. Domestic gas prices rise, decreasing our prosperity. Unchecked invasion of illegals brings COVID-19, TB and other diseases into the U.S.; 100,000 in February alone, with 30,000 of those unaccompanied minors, 3,000 under the age of 12. Pass a $1.9 trillion budget that has so much pork, who knows where the money is going. Some to needy families. Also, money allocated to imprisoned criminals and others who don't deserve it. That's money that could be given to homeless veterans. Inane, insane, you judge.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima