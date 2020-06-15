To the editor — 99% of police officers are hardworking people who are trying to do an often dangerous and always difficult job. That's what I hear and that's what I want to believe. There are a few bad apples in every group, including the police. The videos always show the bad apples abusing power while other officers stand and watch. So the question is: Where are the committed police when the few bad apples are abusing power? Why do the committed police stand by and allow the bad apples to do what they do?
If the police unions are part of the problem, preventing the police agencies from eliminating and disciplining the bad apples, why do the committed officers allow those unions to represent them?
Institutional racism is the force that allows the bad apples to act with impunity while the 99% stand by and watch. Where are the 99%? The truly committed cannot just say they are committed, good officers. They have to take control of their organizations and act on their commitments. Saying "I didn't do it" is not enough. If they see someone being assaulted, they have to actually do something regardless of the uniform of the assaulter.
TORY FIEDLER
Selah