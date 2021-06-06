To the editor — The Yakima City Council has taken positive steps in recent months toward committing to protecting our environment. All councilmembers, minus our mayor, endorsed the federal Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act as well as the SAFE Cities movement. These initiatives are important steps in protecting what fuels Yakima's agricultural industry and amazing recreational opportunities – our climate.
I would like to especially thank my current City Council District 6 representative, Brad Hill, for recognizing that now is the time to protect the environment. Rural areas, like Yakima, with lower-than-average incomes and a dependence on the environment for our livelihood are likely to suffer to most severe effects of climate change.
As a candidate for Yakima City Council District 6, I have been endorsed by the Washington Conservation Voters. Once elected I look forward to furthering our current councilmember's work in protecting the right of Yakima's residents to earn their living from the land. Our beautiful environment is our right and the right of future generations who will call Yakima home. Remaining committed to protecting the environment will pay dividends to community members and industry alike for years to come.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima