To the editor — What I find most pitiable about the events around the country the last week over the death of George Floyd is that we all seem to judge everyone by their bad apples. Police seem to judge entire urban areas by their gangs. Minority communities seem to judge entire police forces by their racist cops. Poor people of color seem to judge white people by their most privileged. Everyone should stop that and get a grip. Try to remember that there are good and bad people everywhere. Mostly good.
GERY JACKSON
Yakima