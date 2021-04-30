To the editor — Yes, they’re probably weighing in, no doubt on where to draft them and why not.
All season the Zags exposed teams to their weaknesses, then in the championship game Baylor exposed the Zags' major weakness and yes, speed does kill. Baylor proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that the faster team won hands down. Let’s hope that Mark Few realizes this glowing weakness in his team or once again they may dominate the West, for naught.
That is why basketball is the best team sport out there.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima