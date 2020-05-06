To the editor — I just read the fine print (The 18 guidelines, YHR Sports, April 28) for reopening golf courses. I plead with all golf course proprietors not to implement these guidelines.
I don’t know who wrote these rules, but they clearly have never played golf. I’m sure these things are calculated to minimize any chance of me contracting COVID-19 while playing golf (with one other person not in my family). I have a better and easier solution, and it’s called “common sense.” Golf can be played very safely IF my fellow golfers follow the existing rules. Social distancing, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands after playing. I do like the idea of call ahead for tee times and paying over the phone. Or do that part online, if possible.
The recommended guidelines are onerous to the businesses and make them responsible for my health. Make the players responsible. We could carry hand sanitizer. If you use a ball washer, touch a flagstick, etc., use the sanitizer or wash your hands when you get home. Otherwise golf is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy some comaraderie, and right now a little social distancing from the family would be a blessing for everyone.
Let’s face it, we need a vaccine. And until we have one, we are all at risk of getting this virus. The virus sounds bad, and right now my age group is leading in the death category, so I appreciate government concern. But my real worry is if we implement these “guidelines” for something as relatively safe as golf, the rules for reopening other businesses will be beyond bizarre.
Will government create another TSA-like agency to screen us before going to the movies? Will I have to take off my shoes and walk through a body scanner to go to church or out to dinner? I’m all for the “national good” and yes, this thing is deadly, but listen to the president when he says “Let’s not make the cure worse than the disease.” Otherwise I’m taking his other advice and drinking the Lysol now because life isn’t going to be worth living under these draconian new rules.
Had it up to here with my loss of liberties.
TONY GERARDI
Yakima