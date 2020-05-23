To the editor — As he was nearing the end of his life, comedian George Burns quipped, “If I had known that I was going to live so long, I would have taken better care of myself!” The wisdom of George’s words has become more and more apparent as I have aged.
Old age is at best difficult, but each of us may be able improve the quality of his not-so-golden years if he has lived a healthy life starting in his childhood.
Maintaining mobility is perhaps the greatest challenge for oldsters. We have little control over some conditions that confine us to wheelchairs, but weak muscles are a problem over which we can “exercise” some control. Staying strong is easier than rebuilding muscle strength, so a lifelong exercise program is ideal.
Obesity is a huge problem in old age and throughout life. It is associated with many health problems in old age, including loss of mobility. Many of our personal habits (that we need not list here) have unpleasant consequences as we slip with little fanfare into our geriatric years!
George was right. If we take proper care of ourselves when we are young, old age may be somewhat more golden.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima