To the editor — In the recent presidential inaugural address by President Biden, he stated, "There is no unity without peace." I understand that Biden is a Catholic in faith, but the Bible declares that you would know them by their fruit or deeds of good works.
In truth, efforts of good works or unity must be demonstrated to achieve peace. You must have peace before you can have unity, which can come only from a change of heart by the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, by the indwell of the Holy Spirit, God. Only by a personal relationship with Jesus Christ can anyone be transformed and be saved to bear fruit.
Christ did not come into the world to establish religion, denominations or political parties resulting in division, but unity through Christ. In summary, no God, no peace vs. know God, know peace.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima