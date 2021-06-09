To the editor — Reading the graduation story of Lessley Martinez, I am reminded of how wonderful it is to get an education. ("West Valley grad goes from scared to scholarship," by Pat Muir, Yakima Herald-Republic, June 4, 2021.)
America’s educational opportunities are far from the norm in our world, even before COVID caused over 1.6 billion students to be out of school. Fortunately, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is working with countries to put millions of students back in school. With America’s partnership, this effort by the GPE will empower countries to plan quality education programs that invest in their children.
To begin, recipients pay for part, eventually take over all the costs of their education programs. The only international fund of its kind, the GPE’s five-year program will support learning of 175 million more children in lower income countries.
We can help by asking our representatives and senators to support a pledge of $1 billion over the next five years. Our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to those who represent us can help put millions of kids in school around the world, bringing them and their families new hope, as it did for Ms. Martinez.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish