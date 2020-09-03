To the editor — I am disheartened that you chose to print the article "What the Falwell saga tells us about evangelicals and gender roles" in the Faith section of the Aug. 29 paper. The article was neither edifying nor uplifting.
Perhaps a more fulfilling article would be to give thanks for the continued decline in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19. Churches have been praying for months for God's mercy on the residents of Yakima County. I want to give thanks to God that the number of positive test results is declining.
ROGER McCUNE
Thorp