To the editor — I think I represent many Americans when I say that I find both 2020 presidential candidates unacceptable. America is capable of producing competent leaders with the moralistic courage to do right by the people without influence from corporations, political parties or foreign countries.
We have been tricked into believing there is no other viable option beside the DNC and GOP. We vote for one candidate out of fear of the opposing candidate being elected. That does not sound like democracy; it sounds like damage control.
The Unity Party, first conceptualized by Professor Bret Weinstein, seeks to rescue the American people from another disastrous election. Unity will nominate a president and vice president from both the left and right with the intention of having both govern together, except in the case of time-sensitive matters. Everyone wins!
Many of us are hesitant to vote for a third party because it may spoil the election. Unity will not be a spoiler; the party claims it will not stay on the ballot unless there is a clear path to victory. With the spoiler argument aside, I do not see why we wouldn’t at least entertain the idea of a bipartisan third party.
TAYLOR J. WILLIS
Yakima