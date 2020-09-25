To the editor — I have been retired since 2004. Over my career I sued three times and appealed once for fair treatment in the fields of banking, business and education. I lost all four times.
Through her tireless work in the highest court in the land, Ruth Bader Ginsberg sought to make it right for all of us. In 2018, she wrote the Supreme Court’s decision for equal pay for equal work. Now it still needs to be taken seriously and enforced; too late for me, but still in time for you.
She was my hero.
AUDREY RICE
Yakima