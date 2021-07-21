To the editor — Just heard that 70% of Washingtonians have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. Of the other 30%, many who still refuse to get vaccinated, claim it was created too quickly and is unsafe.
True, it was created much faster than the polio vaccine which took a year to develop in the 1950s. The difference, no government or pharmaceutical monies helped them, and all documentation was done with pencil and paper.
The last administration established Operation Warp Speed to help create the COVID vaccine, and people cheered when that administration touted the vaccine was created in record time. The difference, the COVID vaccine was created with government and pharmaceutical support, using computers and much better technology. Now, when a different administration wants people to get the vaccine, many of those same people who cheered before now say it is unsafe because it was done too fast.
So, is the issue that the vaccine was created too fast by the last administration, or is it that a different the administration wants you to get vaccinated? Just wondering.
WALT RANTA
Yakima