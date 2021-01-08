To the editor — We all have two choices. Take the vaccine or don’t. Both options include being exposed to COVID-19. You can take the vaccine where over 2 million Americans have been vaccinated and have not had a serious reaction, or continue to be vulnerable to COVID-19, where over 300,000 Americans have died.
Thinking that you have a choice to pass on the vaccine and not be exposed is not a choice; it’s wishful thinking. It is just not the world we live in now. By taking the vaccine, you are taking a chance to make things better.
I started my vaccination series last week and I hope you get yours soon. When you get vaccinated, tell your neighbors, friends and family. Post it on social media. Wear stickers, banners, T-shirts. Get the message out. Celebrate those who are willing to be vaccinated. Let’s roll out vaccines to people ASAP. Let’s give discounts and shout outs. Let’s be a community that decides to use the tools that we have to defeat this virus. Let’s get this pandemic behind us.
JENNIFER MAXWELL, M.D.
Yakima