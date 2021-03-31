To the editor — The LGBTQ+ community is a big community with around 5% in America identifying with it. Despite so many people being part of the LGBTQ+ community, some states still have anti-LGBTQ laws. It’s illegal in 70 countries and you could be given the death penalty in 12! Some studies have shown being gay, trans, etc. is natural as homosexuality has been shown in around 500 species.
Innocent people are still being killed for who they are and whom they love. It is horrible that this is still happening in 2021. People should be allowed to love their same sex, identify with how they feel comfortable, and be themselves. I think people should work together, not just people in the LGBTQ+ but allies as well, to make the world a better and safer place. We need to get rid of anti-LGBTQ+ laws for the good of our community as people.
NATALIE HARRELL
Naches