To the editor — Yakima County is currently in the final throes of our 2020 national presidential election cycle. As a “birthright” Democrat, I have often been opposed to both the Democratic and Republican political parties. I have vigorously tried to improve the moral and bureaucratic qualities of Democrats within the 4th Congressional District. I have also voted for a third party, Libertarians.
In 2016 and again in 2020, I supported Donald Trump and many Republican candidates for office.
I have been invited, as are all members of the public, to the Yakima Valley SunDome for the Dec. 5 meeting to reorganize the recently elected precinct committee officers of the Republican Party of Yakima County.
All citizens living in Yakima County have opportunities to participate in important activities of self-government.
Please contact a political party of your choice and strive to make Yakima County reflect good values.
DAVID R. WEYENETH SR.
Yakima