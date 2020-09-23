To the editor — Recently, my wife and I watched "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy." The set for each of these shows had been modified to provide social distancing. The shows were not canceled, but the necessary re-configuring and repositioning of contestants and host were addressed to honor COVID-19 protocol. Great job!
This morning I read in the Yakima Herald that there will be a debate between the two leading candidates for governor in Washington state. Unlike the "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" contestants, the gubernatorial candidates will be separated from each other and isolated to their own room yet in the same building. How foolish and childish. And one of these turkeys wants to be our governor?
Come on; grow up! If "Wheel" and "Jeopardy" can be grown-ups about dealing with COVID-19, can’t our candidates for governor? Come on, share the same stage and debate like big boys. As a Washingtonian, I want to be proud of my leaders. This debate format does not accomplish that.
EARL CARPENTER
Yakima