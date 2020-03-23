To the editor — As our first local COVID-19 case was early in March, we can anticipate a local peak-need for emergency medical services roughly April 25 to May 10 with tails before and after the peak-load interval.
Given data from around the world, but trusting New York state and some Asian data, it is reasonable to assume a compelling need for ICU beds committed to the novel coronavirus, and necessary personnel, facilities and supplies for the next five months, starting very soon.
Accepting that stark estimate, wouldn’t the county and local municipalities be wise to engage the empty Astria Regional hospital immediately in preparation? I opine: start soon, just in case.
Further, since we’re all apparently at risk together, it would seem wise to put away the political hatred and accusations in order to better care about each other. In these times, our unified effort is recommended.
One other concern: Just because we face an emergency, does that provide more trained medical personnel? Perhaps we should consider immediately organizing and training volunteers to help the existing medical experts cover more patients effectively.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish