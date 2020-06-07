To the editor — I’m waiting to hear our esteemed president say, “There are very good people on both sides” when referring to the current standoff between the police and the demonstrators supporting George Floyd. It was pretty spontaneous in 2017 for the president to show support for extreme right protesters in Charlottesville, so if he is as fair-minded as he wants all Americans to believe he is, then he should be just as forthcoming in his praise for Americans decrying the unlawful death of Floyd! Come on, Mr. President, cat got your thumbs?
RAY CLAYTON
Toppenish