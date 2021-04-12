To the editor — When I was about 6 or 7, I was playing with other children. We had made a tunnel out of cardboard boxes and were taking turns crawling through it. While I was inside, the other children decided, as children will, to jump on top of the cardboard tunnel. It collapsed and I was trapped with three children on top of me. They were heavy enough that I couldn’t expand my lungs! My arms were pinned. I couldn’t breathe! I panicked and started yelling “Get off, get off, get off! I can’t breathe! Get off!” Luckily for me, they did get off. I was pinned for perhaps a minute, but this remains the most terrifying minute of my 70-plus years.
To be pinned down, arms restrained, and prevented from getting a breath must be one of the most horrifying things that can happen to a person.
George Floyd was restrained and prevented from breathing for over nine minutes.
JANET MOWREY
Yakima