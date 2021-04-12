EXPLAINER: Analyzing use of force by police officers

In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to remove George Floyd from a vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the case of Floyd's death, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

 Court TV via AP, Pool

To the editor — When I was about 6 or 7, I was playing with other children. We had made a tunnel out of cardboard boxes and were taking turns crawling through it. While I was inside, the other children decided, as children will, to jump on top of the cardboard tunnel. It collapsed and I was trapped with three children on top of me. They were heavy enough that I couldn’t expand my lungs! My arms were pinned. I couldn’t breathe! I panicked and started yelling “Get off, get off, get off! I can’t breathe! Get off!” Luckily for me, they did get off. I was pinned for perhaps a minute, but this remains the most terrifying minute of my 70-plus years.

To be pinned down, arms restrained, and prevented from getting a breath must be one of the most horrifying things that can happen to a person.

George Floyd was restrained and prevented from breathing for over nine minutes.

JANET MOWREY

Yakima