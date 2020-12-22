To the editor — The recent passing of my godmother, Ruth Rankin Dolsen, was not only a personal loss but a great loss to our community. She was my last connection to "The Greatest Generation" and was a living example of its well-earned reputation.
Ruth was beautiful -- "the best looker in our age group," according to my mom -- but her physical appearance paled in comparison to inner beauty. Ruth was kind, generous, good-humored and always had a smile for everyone.
A scion of a family (Rankin) that was instrumental in the development of Yakima, to the matriarch of a family (Dolsen) that has continued adding to Yakima's quality of life, Ruth was a local treasure for a long time. Her philanthropic contributions are too numerous to mention and have supported a variety of causes. Ruth and Bob's legacy will continue to grow in the capable hands of their son Bill and family.
If you're lucky enough to still have someone from "The Greatest Generation" in your life, appreciate and thank them for their contributions before they are gone. Ruth, know that during your lifetime you and your family left your beloved Yakima and its citizens a better place in which to live.
GEORGE "SPUD" EDMONDSON
Yakima