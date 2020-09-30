To the editor — I appreciate the article published Sept. 25 about how to preserve the bounty from our gardens. Canning and freezing are wonderful options, but I wanted to add another way to preserve is to dehydrate. You can either use a dehydrator or your oven to do this. When you get tired of canning or freezing, this is a wonderful option. It doesn't require a lot of space to store things you've dehydrated. Plus, when you dehydrate many items, it concentrates the sugar and makes the flavor oh so yummy!
STACEY KLOEPFER
Yakima