To the editor — We live in an increasingly fragile world. You and I can support action to drive down carbon pollution and bring climate change under control. We are all in this together. Generations after us will benefit from thoughtful actions we take now.
Our present path can be reversed. A climate solution is proposed in Congress regarding climate change. This policy, supported by economists and scientists, is expected to reduce our country’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years. Improved air quality will result in healthier living. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is now before Congress. Become informed about the benefits of this bill for all of us. Our future is in the balance.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima