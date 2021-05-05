To the editor — In the April 30 YHR was an article stating the US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes and cigars. They also want to ban fruity flavors in tobacco products. Is this really a huge concern?
Meanwhile, in our state you can purchase and use marijuana. You can also possess cocaine, heroin and meth, according to our State Supreme Court. Some law agencies have stopped arresting citizens for possession.
I cannot buy Sudafed during allergy season over the counter because it can be used to make meth. If I need it I have to show ID and I am put into the system and cannot purchase another box for 14 days.
I am not a smoker and never have been. I am fine with medical marijuana but am against recreational use.
Our society seems to have officially gone over the edge. It seems we are sending conflicting info to our citizens, doesn’t it?
SUZI WILLIAMS
Naches