To the editor — I'm writing in support of the strikers in Yakima, Naches and Selah, as they fight for safe work conditions and proper pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. We as a community benefit greatly from the work of essential worker fruit packers, and it is a disgrace to our community that these workers are not being given the proper protections as they risk their lives in support of our economy and food needs. Workers need masks, safety measures, and proper pay to support the essential work they do during this time.
I urge Allan Brothers, Hansen Fruit, Jack Frost, Matson Fruit, Monson Fruit and Columbia Reach to negotiate with the strikers, and not to penalize them as they fight for the safety of themselves and their family. These workers are an essential part of our community and economy, and we must do what we can to support their cause. I urge community members to reach out to these warehouses and show solidarity with their workers, as well as donate to the cause. Our community is only as strong as our compassion for each other, and we must come together during this time in support and solidarity.
JESSIE ULMER
Naches