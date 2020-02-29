To the editor — Five years ago, we bought the old family farm. Year after year we have been disappointed with our experience working with four different fruit packers. It’s become apparent to me their communication is untruthful.
As I visit with other family farms around the Valley, I hear the same sentiment from other growers: “The packers brag about their new packing lines with million-dollar cameras on them and at the end of harvest they give the farmers peanuts, pennies on the dollar for their fruit.”
I have waited on God for how I should pray for the packing houses when I would really like to curse them. Here is what I have prayed consistently for three years: Dear God, please bless the packing houses in accordance to how they treat the farmers!
LARRY SCHOONOVER
Selah