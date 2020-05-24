To the editor — I am a numbers person, and my opinions are largely data driven. If you go to the Washington state website and look at employment demographics, agriculture/food employees represent 27.8% of the employment in Yakima County. In the most recent article in the YHR, it states that agriculture workers represent 20% of COVID cases. That would indicate a lower-case percentage for agriculture employment, not higher.
Our local health authorities have examined the facilities where the striking workers are employed and have cleared them as safe. The company is meeting with workers and trying to assuage any fear and address concerns.
The fruit industry provides employment with benefits for workers, and the industry executives I know care deeply about their employees’ health and welfare. The industry is also a large contributor to organizations supporting disadvantaged members of our Valley and they support efforts to bring up our quality of life. I am grateful for their contributions to our economy and our community.
KATHY MILLER PARRISH
Zillah