To the editor — I would take exception to a recent commentary. “Old family farms” most often have old varieties and trees — varieties (and cosmetic appearance) in low demand by the buying public. Farmers can lack understanding of fertilization and harvest demands.
Cosmic Crisp is the “hot” apple today selling at $4 a pound, rewarding farmers with a high percentage of the right size (3 inches), right color, and right quality (crisp). These “new” trees are 2 feet apart in tight rows. Red Delicious deliver less than the cost to produce them.
Fruit packers compete for grocery store business. With 140 million cartons annually, consumers buy only a size and one grade or two — everything else is processed at a loss.
“Old farms” can deliver small apples of low color in a variety with marginal demand. The fruit can be grown poorly or harvested incorrectly. If the fruit is not delivered to the packer with the right ability to store the fruit for months, the immediacy to pack dramatically effects price.
I know it is never a simple game. Fieldmen make their best guess at the future that often turns out differently. These are not likely dishonest folks, just doing their very best in an exceptionally complex world.
KEITH MATHEWS
Selah