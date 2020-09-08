To the editor — Provided it doesn't suffer deconstruction and revision, history is insightful. In 1932, perhaps the worst year of the Depression, Louisiana Democrat and demagogue Huey Long was asked in fascism would come to America. He is reported to have replied, "Sure, but it will be called anti-fascism."
All shades of socialism are in essence similar in that, to borrow a phrase, there can be nothing outside the state and nothing above the state. Statist liberal Republicans as well as increasingly communized Democrats subscribe to and faithfully practice this seamless system.
As we witness, socialism eventually intellectualizes and even spiritualizes violence in its drive to create paradise on Earth. Jurist Robert Bork wrote that utopian thinking, without regard to actual realities, instead results in subjugation.
We now have a front-row seat for leftist violence coupled with the dull response from many Republicans, and we're faced with leftists who both demand hyper-individualism and hyper-collective rights according to their personally preferred group identity.
Judge Bork also observed that the Constitution presents a firewall separating individual liberty at tension with the excesses of the leviathan government. Ironically, this is available even for those who want to destroy it.
MIKE GOODPASTER
Goldendale