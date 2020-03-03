To the editor — I once read that each of the great civilizations in the world passed through a series of stages from their birth to their decline to their death. Historians have listed these in stages.
The first stage moves from bondage to spiritual faith. The second from spiritual faith to great courage. The third stage moves from great courage to liberty. The fourth stage moves from liberty to abundance. The fifth stage moves from abundance to selfishness. The sixth stage moves from selfishness to complacency. The seventh stage moves from complacency to apathy. The eight stage moves from apathy to moral decay. The ninth stage moves from moral decay to dependence (socialism). And the 10th and last stage moves from dependence to bondage.
Which stage do you think America is in?
JOHN LUCAS
Yakima