To the editor — One of the most frustrating things about writing a letter to the editor is that whatever Trump scandal breaks today will be eclipsed by an even bigger scandal tomorrow, and by next week today's presidential freak show will be nothing but a vague memory. The other frustrating thing is that the letter will be a waste of time, both mine and the reader's. One group of readers will need no more convincing of Trump's utter unfitness for office; the other group is so fiercely loyal to Trump that no evidence, reason or argument can change their unquestioning dedication.
Trump famously said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue (in New York, not outside Bi-Mart) and not lose any supporters. It seems that he could also admit to actions that led directly and indirectly to the death of more than 200,000 Americans and they wouldn't care either. Even after knowing how dangerous COVID-19 is in early February, Trump downplayed the danger, contradicted health experts and to this day disparages social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
To the dispassionate observer, these are the actions of a mad man. For Trump supporters, it's just another day in paradise.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima