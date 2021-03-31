To the editor — I believe that some people have the wrong idea about the effects of violence in video games, and video games in general. Games of this sort are a great opportunity to play with friends and family, especially in this pandemic as things like Steam see a huge rise in play counts in the pandemic, we’re in.
There have been multiple points of evidence to show that violent video games do not cause violent action. And this gives the incredible ability to lay off some steam, but what I am not saying is that you should give younger children access to R-rated games. These games have these ratings for a reason, and it’s still best to be a mature person when playing these games.
And, well, these games are darn well entertaining, which is a major reason why someone would play these games. It’s great fun and competition to fight your fellow person in your favorite game, seeing who will win for all of the marbles.
HAYDEN VARGAS
Tieton