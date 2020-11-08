To the editor — We have a serious credibility issue with our national information system. Our media is guilty of bias, propaganda and censorship. The fix is increased speech including legislation requiring media to defend against defamation with factual evidence; i.e., no anonymous sources, no interpretation presented as fact.
It should always be self-evident that if something is incredibly stupid, it is likely without credibility. The solution to propaganda is increased sunlight, more factual reporting and complete dismissal of (Don Lemon-ish, CNN) yellow-journalistic word choice.
Our Declaration of Independence establishes that if government intrudes on pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, it is required by persons of good conscience to adjust government. Our Constitution establishes a structure for securing vibrant individuals’ responsibility to implement solutions to problems that arise in a dynamic world.
America is exceptional compared with socialist nations because they have one solution from one mind; America embraces many solutions from many minds. Americans’ solutions rise to every test, avoiding mandated politically correct groupthink (Cuba, Venezuela).
Our right to varied opinions requires an accountable press. Perhaps, necessarily, we must assess censorship of the Biden family exploits and pervasive associated propaganda.
Put hate aside. A free press makes America first.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish