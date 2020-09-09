To the editor — I am writing in support of retaining Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel. He is well-qualified and hard-working with 20 years of judicial experience. His decisions are strictly based on the law and Constitution and not influenced by the politics of the day.
Federspiel gives equal access to all parties in a case and treats them with respect. Not only are his decisions strictly supported by the law, he has compassion for all parties and makes sure victims are heard. He is a strong believer of our freedoms, a cornerstone of this country.
Judge Federspiel and his family participate in feeding the poor and needy by regularly donating their time at the food bank and helping in programs for the homeless.
If you want a judge with experience, well-versed in the law, respectful, a strong supporter of freedom, makes decisions that are blind to politics and has compassion for the poor and needy, I urge you to reelect Doug Federspiel for Superior Court judge.
FRED THOMPSON
Yakima