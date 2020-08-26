Fox News generates the lies that Donald Trump repeats
To the editor — What is the truth? During this pandemic and the upcoming election, the Trump administration continues to inundate us with lies and unfounded conspiracy theories. It is really disturbing me that so many seeming intelligent people rely on Fox News as their source of news. Think about it. It seems that Fox News generates the lies that the president repeats from the White House podium. The result is that Fox News is setting the policy and President Trump and his “loyal base” adopt it as their own.
I challenge those who think that the news as presented by Fox News is the truth to listen to CNN news for a week. CNN presents the facts with little or no editorializing.
I recently challenged someone about the truth. He categorically dismissed CNN as a truthful source of news. He said he knew the truth because he listened to Fox News and Trump’s crony Tucker Carlson.
Trump is now trying to defund the U.S. Postal Service, making it difficult to process the mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. He actually said that people won’t vote for him on mail-in ballots. Therefore, their ability to vote will be suppressed.
CHARLES ROBINSON
Prosser