To the editor — “All lies, all the time”, a great slogan for the life of Trump. Why is he this way? To understand his psychology, recall that his “superpower” is to manipulate and direct your attention. He is expert at creating illusions that promote his brand, and his brand is always about him.
As a manipulator of images and beliefs, he uses fantasies and sensations, not reality. His goal is to create an impression, a sensational idea; one that enhances him and destroys the other guy. Things keep changing. So does he, saying whatever is needed in the moment.
Truth does not matter because it gets in the way. It’s not as great and exciting as the image and it pins down. Truth anchors him to something from which he cannot deviate, because the truth stays the same. But he needs freedom so he can redirect your attention to the spectacle needed at any given moment. Truth holds him back.
He is not so much attracted to falsehood as to dodging truth, so he’s not held back by that which he can no longer change, twist or exaggerate to promote the fantasy of himself as always, the best and the greatest.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima