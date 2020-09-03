To the editor — In response to Reagan Haas' letter stating that Fox News has the highest rating because they present factual evidence. To begin with, Fox has more viewers because they are the only news program conservatives watch. Liberals have CNN, MSNBC, NPR, ABC, etc. to choose from. Liberals are also more inclined to subscribe to printed news sources.
As to Fox being factual, I hardly know where to begin. Maybe with Iraq harboring terrorists and having WMDs? And anyone who didn't believe that was un-American? Whoops! Got that very wrong. But more currently, just a few examples: Tucker Carlson claiming the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan? Nope. Sean Hannity claiming the virus was a liberal hoax? Shoot, he got that wrong, but at least he did say later that he always took it seriously. Right.
How about everyone at Fox touting hydroxychloroquine as an effective preventative and treatment? Wrong again. You'd think they would tire of spouting misinformation.
As to lawsuits, how about the half-dozen or so sexual harassment suits against Fox just in the past couple of years?
If you want to blow smoke about Fox, best not to blow it at people who believe masks are effective.
PATRICIA TATE
Yakima