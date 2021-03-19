To the editor — I would like to thank all the people around our Valley who are doing the various jobs getting shots out to our very grateful people. I'm sure it is a monotonous job, shot after shot. But every shot saves lives. You make a difference! My family is grateful, as I'm sure many people are.
Some people go through life never actually saving one life. You are saving hundreds of thousands of lives. You are a huge part in getting our world back to normal. With all my heart. Thank you.
ANNA SHAY
Yakima