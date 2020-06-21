To the editor — When the government implemented steps to slow COVID-19’s spread, I felt steps might be needed to lessen its impact. But three months in, here are some stats from Washington state and Yakima County health districts.
King County's death rate is 200% greater than Yakima. They moved into a different phase. Yakima's death rate is the fourth lowest of any county with a registered death, and 93% of deaths had underlying conditions. Despite comprising 4% of infections, age group 85+ makes up 40% of the deaths, 70-79 makes up 5% of infections and 28% of deaths, 60-69 are 9% of infections but 16% of deaths.
Wouldn't a more logical, less costly, less economically destructive plan be to focus on protecting these groups? Let's talk about how to do that. The requirements from Gov. Inslee were not handed down to Moses and then to him; they are flexible as witnessed by King County's progression. I'm not a virologist or immunologist. I am a son, parent and business owner who knows the present course is unsustainable, unwise and wrong both economically and socially.
CRAIG LANCASTER
Selah