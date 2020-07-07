To the editor — After 35 years working abroad, I implore all who read this to stop, think and count your blessings that you live in the USA.
I have lived and worked in 65 countries where the locals dream of the freedom we have. I could fill this newspaper for a week with stories of those dreams. So please take a moment to focus on the positives, appreciate all that this country has given you, and release all the petty stuff that really doesn’t matter. We have our problems, but trust me in saying we are all blessed to live in the USA.
DICK PRIOR
Yakima