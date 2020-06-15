To the editor — As I write this letter to the editor, I am listening to the oral arguments for mandamus relief filed with the D.C. Federal Court of Appeals by Gen. Flynn, and supported by the Department of Justice, and opposed by the trial court’s appointed lawyer (who had a scathing op-ed criticizing the DOJ’s decision to dismiss the Flynn prosecution prior to her appointment by the trial judge, Hon. Emmett Sullivan).
The hostile questions posed by the three-judge panel clearly telescoped its bias against Flynn’s petition for mandamus, and clearly, Flynn must now suffer more insane rogue judicial actions that obviously are intended to bury this defendant in endless legal briefing and more lawyer’s fees, despite his bankrupt status. More aggravating is the realization that both the government and the defendant desire this prosecution be dismissed with prejudice.
Truly, our criminal justice system is under attack, and now the federal judges have joined the political fray. Is there no justice? Hmm? Where is Greta Thunberg when we need her? This is a good opportunity for her to ask Judge Sullivan, and the federal appellate judges, “How dare you?”
JAY SANDLIN
Sunnyside