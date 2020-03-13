To the editor — For all of us who are tired of the never-ending news on the virus, could someone compile some stats comparing the virus vs. the flu? The same area, same time, how many people died of the flu and of the virus – how old and infirm where the people who died?
I think this new virus may be blown a little out of proportion. We hear over and over about anyone who has died of the virus. How many people have died of the flu in this same period of time? No one hears about them because the flu is old news.
Inquiring minds want to know this information.
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima